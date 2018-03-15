Heald Ltd, the Yorkshire based manufacturer of hostile vehicle mitigation systems, has been presented with two separate awards for their sliding bollard product, the Matador.

The firm was presented with the Perimeter Protection Award by the Sir Michael Fallon at the Counter Terror Awards, during the Security & Counter Terror Expo (SCTX) in London. Heald’s MD, Debbie Heald MBE was also shortlisted in the Outstanding Contribution to Counter Terrorism category. Debbie is pictured centre with Sir Michael Fallon, right, and Simon Towers, Chairman of the PSSA, the perimeter security suppliers’ trade association, left.

Heald was presented with the Innovation Award at the Made in Yorkshire Awards the week before, which also saw the firm shortlisted in the Manufacturer under £25m category. Winners go on to compete in the Made in the UK finals in June.

The Matador is its makers say the world’s only IWA crash tested surface-mount automatic bollard, tested to withstand a 7.4tonne truck travelling at 40mph which requires no excavation, and can be installed onto a suitable concrete base in a little under four hours.

The product includes the option for sliding bollards to allow access by emergency responders or other permitted vehicles. According to the manufacturers this makes the Matador suitable for short-term or temporary use. The Matador can be installed with a 100mm excavation to leave the top of the unit flush with the surface of the road.

The Matadors were used to secure the entrances to the 2012 Olympic Games in London and removed after the event. More recently Matadors have been installed on a permanent basis to secure the perimeter of the French Quarter in New Orleans and at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre in Athens.

Commenting on Heald, the Made in Yorkshire judges said: “Heald behaves like the £50m global leader that it will one day be.”

Debbie Heald, MBE added: “I am delighted that our Matador product has been recognised for the innovative product it is. We are seeing continued success with the Matador due to its ease of install and high level of security while still enabling permitted vehicles past the perimeter defence.”