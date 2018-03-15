ATG appointments

ATG Access, the road blocker, bollard and vehicle barrier manufacturer, has made two new appointments. Faye Edwards joins ATG as sales co-ordinator with over 20 years of experience in sales and customer service management, having spent nine years at landscaping manufacturer, Marshalls, managing key internal sales and customer service teams.

Faye was promoted several times before becoming an internal sales account manager, where she was responsible for overseeing and increasing sales of posts, rails and signage. Earlier, Faye held a key position within the sales department of Royal British Legion Industries, selling signs to councils and private customers. Her first experience of the manufacturing sector came from her time at a Swiss paper company based in Tunbridge Wells.

In her new role she will also be using her experience in customer account management to grow sales of ATG’s Surface Guard system, a temporary surface-mounted security barrier, due to the emerging ‘vehicle as a weapon’ threat.

ATG has also recruited a new digital marketing assistant to help grow the ATG brand nationally and internationally. Edward Roberts will be responsible for generating in-bound leads and increasing conversion rates and unique website visitor numbers. Edward has also been tasked with expanding ATG’s online shop to become the ‘go-to’ for telescopic bollard products.

ATG Access reports growth in overall revenue by just under 50pc in the last three years. Glenn Cooper, CEO of ATG Access, said: “Over the next few years, we plan to develop our products and services significantly so that we can continue to meet the specific needs and requirements of global markets. The appointments of both Faye and Edward will be extremely valuable in helping us to achieve these goals. Faye brings a wealth of customer service and sales experience, which will help to grow our Hostile Vehicle Mitigation sales in the UK and beyond, while Edward will help us to develop a more professional digital footprint across the globe.”

Faye Edwards said: “My skills and expertise lie in customer account management, particularly within the manufacturing sector, and I really enjoy overseeing product sales and the finer, technical product details. The role at ATG Access seemed like the perfect fit for my skillset and allows me to become involved with the client facing work that I love, including building client relationships, driving forward sales and being part of a dedicated, expert team.”

Pictured are Faye Edwards, Iain Moran, high security consultant, and Gavin Hepburn, sales and marketing director at ATG.

