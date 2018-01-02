A fourth company has been accredited to install ArmaWeave, the perimeter fencing made by Zaun. The specialist fencing installers JB Corrie has committed to training its site operatives in the installation methods for ArmaWeave. Corries are now installing the Zaun mesh on several sites. JB Corrie contracts director Norton Welch (centre) and senior sales and estimating manager Luke Ryan (left) are pictured receiving their accreditation to install ArmaWeave from Zaun sales and marketing director Chris Plimley on the Zaun stand at the recent UK Security Expo in London.

This brings the number of approved installers of ArmaWeave to four, alongside installers Allen Fencing Limited, systems integrator Crime & Fire Defence Systems and the prison fencing installer Binns Fencing, a Zaun subsidiary.

Corries Contracts Director Norton Welch said: “We are delighted to have received this accreditation and look forward to working closely with Zaun to install their security products in the future.”

The company – which has been going more than 100 years and is now in the ownership of the fourth generation Corrie family – installs perimeter protection for security applications and has military bases, utilities, power stations and airports among its clients. Zaun reports that it set up the installer scheme after requests from customers to recommend contractors with suitable installation, quality and safety standards.

ArmaWeave is produced on the world’s largest steel loom at Zaun’s West Midlands factory. According to the makers, it has properties that give it advantages against more traditional welded mesh systems, such as panels that can be raked to accommodate slopes. Hence installers require the necessary skills to set this up. The manufacturer says that the wire of the panels has a tensile strength typically more than double welded panels so special methods are needed for cutting the panels during installation; such as at utilities, data centres and nuclear sites.

Zaun trained JB Corrie’s staff on the properties and tolerances of ArmaWeave and how it is made. The training is for fencers with experience in security fencing work who are sponsored by a company that can show membership of a relevant trade organisation and valid UKAS accredited ISO9001 certification. The certificate of training is only valid while the individual is working for the host company.