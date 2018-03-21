Mayflex, the distributor of converged IP products, reports enriched search and navigation functions on its website for visitors to browse, find and buy the products that they are looking for. Users can also search by product code to take them to a specific item.

The new intuitive navigation allows a user to browse and traverse through departments, categories and featured brands. This saves time and locates key features with a single click. The predictive search finds products, popular searches and categories as a user types in the search field, the Birmingham-based firm adds.

Tracey Calcutt, Marketing Manager at Mayflex, pictured, says: “These new features are providing our customers with the tools needed to quickly and easily locate product information and in turn assist them with the online ordering process. The main homepage has also been re-designed to better equip us to highlight and convey useful, relevant and important information to users. Our in-house web development team allows us to take customer feedback on board and incorporate it quickly into our existing site. It is one of our primary goals to continually improve our customer’s online digital experience.”

The website also gives users access to the Xtra online ordering system which offers viewing actual account pricing, ordering online up to 8pm for next day delivery, and QuickEDI which allows for a list of product codes and quantities to be uploaded. Visit www.mayflex.com.