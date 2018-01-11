Siklu partner

Siklu and the IP wireless and fibre optic transmission equipment distributor, Clear Vision Technologies, have entered into a new partnership. The distributor will supply Siklu’s range of E and V band Millimetre Wave, wireless products.

The Siklu EtherHaul range provides millimetre wave connectivity that combines the capacity and reliability of fibre installations with the flexibility of wireless transmission. The units operate in the unlicensed 60-80GHz bands and are for backhaul links and security networks. Pencil-width beams enable stable transmission in even densely populated areas, it’s claimed, where buildings and foliage cause problems for wider beamwidth devices. The range includes street-level and rooftop deployable plug-and-play units with automatic alignment.

Sarah Moss, Commercial Director, CVT said: “We’re excited to be able to offer our customers a range of products that give the capacity and reliability of fibre installations but with the flexibility, ease of installation and affordability of wireless. Siklu is the perfect partner for CVT – filling the gap in our wireless portfolio for millimetre wave connectivity whilst maintaining the advantage of license-free installations. It’s just what our customers have been looking for. Siklu’s reputation for providing technically superior products, along with first class customer support, perfectly matches the ethos of Clear Vision Technologies.”

And Aviram Segal, EMEA Sales Director from Siklu, said: “Siklu is excited to announce a new partnership with Clear Vision Technologies that will enable us to continue our expansion throughout the United Kingdom. Clear Vision is an undisputed distribution leader for security products in the UK that will allow our millimetre wave wireless technology to be distributed throughout their vast network of system integrators and installers.”

