The VideoEdge network video recording platform from American Dynamics, part of Johnson Controls, is the first product to be officially certified as meeting the highest level of third-party cybersecurity standards from the US-based UL (Underwriters Laboratories) for Life Safety and Security, UL2900-2-3.

UL’s Cybersecurity Assurance Program (UL CAP) tests network-connectable products and systems against criteria from the UL 2900 series of cybersecurity standards. The UL CAP also assesses a manufacturer’s processes for cyber product development, incident response and testing and evaluation of security vulnerabilities of products. To gain Level 3 certification the highest UL CAP designation, the VideoEdge recorder underwent evaluations based on UL 2900-2-3, a standard developed for electronic physical security products, which assesses a product’s software vulnerabilities and weaknesses and reviews its exposure to exploitation and known malware.

William Brown, senior engineering manager, Cyber Protection Program, Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls, said: “The development of standardized, testable cybersecurity criteria by an organisation such as UL, the preeminent security and life safety certification organization, provides a level playing field for end users and systems designers, who can now trust that a UL CAP certified product meets robust cybersecurity standards. We’re extremely proud of this first UL CAP certification, as it encapsulates the ethos of our Tyco, Cyber Protection Product Security Program and our product engineering, development and support culture, which is to provide our customers with solutions designed to meet a high degree of security and reliability and provide a positive operational impact.”

And Ken Modeste, director of UL’s Connected Technologies business, said: “Submitting the VideoEdge NVR platform for UL CAP assessment and certification demonstrates Johnson Controls’ commitment to supporting their customers and end users. The product submitted by Johnson Controls meets science-backed third party industry best practices for cybersecurity, and thus provides them a higher level of trust and confidence.”

The VideoEdge network recorder was developed under the Tyco, Cyber Protection Product Security Program, which combines product development, testing and evaluation, and configuration guidelines for compliance. The firm says it begins with product design and continues once a product is in the field, a recognition that a product considered secure today may not be secure tomorrow. A cybersecurity team assesses new threats and vulnerabilities and advises customers on how they may reduce their cybersecurity exposure. Visit americandynamics.net.