Megapixel cameras

New from Arecont Vision, the US-based megapixel camera company, are more in the MegaDome and MegaVideo Mega camera ranges. The new MegaDome and MegaVideo UltraHD series cameras will be on display at the ISC West show. Arecont Vision will be in booth #8045 at the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, from April 11 to 13.

Brad Donaldson, Vice President of Product Development, Arecont Vision, said: “The MegaDome and MegaVideo UltraHD cameras offer the user their choice of 12MP at 20fps (frames per second) for maximum resolution and image clarity, 4K at 30fps with 8MP high definition image quality for high speed requirements, or 1080p at 60fps for maximum frame rate with great image quality.”

The day-night MegaDome UltraHD dome camera is for indoor or outdoor use, the makers say. The dome includes a motorized remote focus/zoom 4.4 – 10mm P-Iris lens mounted in a three-axis gimbal for installation and set-up. The MegaVideo UltraHD box camera includes a remote focus/zoom connector with a range of available Arecont Vision lenses to choose from.

The IP66 environmental-rated and IK-10 impact-resistant housing of the MegaDome UltraHD encloses infra-red (IR) LEDs with adjustable beam angle and LED intensity. Both the MegaDome and MegaVideo UltraHD cameras feature SDHC onboard storage card slot and mechanical IR cut filter. Wide dynamic range (WDR), NightView™low light technology, SNAPstream (Smart Noise Adaptation and Processing) for reduced bandwidth without affecting image quality, and dual encoder H.264/MJPEG capabilities are built in as with other members of the MegaDome and MegaVideo series.

Features include privacy mask, motion detection, flexible cropping, bit rate control, multi-streaming, multicasting, forensic viewing, and non-integer scaling. The cameras also offer full support for network protocols for security and management including SNMP, HTTPS, 802.1x, IPv4, and DHCP. Power requirements are met entirely via PoE (Power over Ethernet) or optionally via 12-24V DC. The company’s in-house developed Massively Parallel Image Processing (MPIP) architecture uses a built-in FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) integrated circuit. The architecture enables Arecont Vision Mega cameras to be field upgraded with new features as they become available, while providing cybersecurity.

All Arecont Vision Mega family cameras are integrated and tested with video analytics, networking, storage, and other software and hardware through the company’s Technology Partner Program and subsidiary MegaLab technology centre.