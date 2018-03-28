The industrial and IP networks product company Lantech has brought out a new product guide. Its WI-FI and mobile routers for example are designed with the latest VPN, WI-FI and LTE (Long Term Evolution) for real time surveillance, PIS, driver operation data and passenger WIFI applications. A load- balancing scheme allows dual concurrent wireless area networks (WANs) to route the data traffic in a pre-designated route. The routers have dual LTE Modules, with up to four SIM cards allowing for fail-over. There are many operational scenarios where this type of system can used, according to the Taiwanese company; for example, the LTE side of the router can send real time data over one of the LTE modules, while video streaming can be sent over the other LTE module. This can also be programmed to send the video and other data via WIFI when available. One use could be when a vehicle arrives at a station or depot.

E-marked Switches (POE and Non-POE), routers and wireless access points meet ISO-7637 and other EMC/EMS specifications as tested in accredited labs for vehicle applications. To meet the requirements of a moving vehicle, the products are protected in a IP30 or IP54 housing, and have passed industrial EMI and safety standards, for stability with freefall, shock and vibration tests.

Lantech 3/5 series ethernet switches can integrate with video management software, to provide notification messages to activate cameras to pre-set functions.

And Lantech InstaView is an intuitive NMS (Network Management Software). All the key metrics like SCADA can be graphically visualised. The guide covers wireless controllers, wireless mobile routers, wireless access points, VPN routers, fibre converters and accessories. Besides transport, applications include oil and gas.

