Manything, the British video monitoring software company, is launching Manything Pro at ISC West 2018, the annual security exhibition in Las Vegas.

Manything launched as an app allowing users to turn retired smartphones and tablets into home security cameras. The solution has now grown to offer remote viewing, and offsite cloud surveillance recording; and in turn creates a new source of recurring monthly revenue for installers, the company says.

James West, CEO and co-founder, Manything, pictured, said: “Manything Pro delivers immediate benefits for surveillance professionals by providing them with a cloud recording and monitoring solution that is simple to set up and takes care of the recurring billing for them. This new business model makes it possible for surveillance professionals to seamlessly add remote video monitoring and storage without any of the hassles associated with recurring billing. We do all the heavy lifting for them, which makes the value proposition for Manything Pro as a new source of recurring monthly revenue even more attractive.”

Manything Pro is described as a cloud software as a service solution which allows users to access their video through an Apple or Android mobile app. Resellers can manage their customers through the partner portal, and installation of the software onto a compatible camera takes under five minutes from the Manything Pro app. No additional hardware, port forwarding or router configuration is required. An unlimited number of cameras can be added for live viewing for free – users only pay for select cameras that are recording to the cloud.

The software is optimised to minimise bandwidth consumption, with dynamic resolution adjustment to ensure video is sent to the cloud even in poor network conditions.

Manything Pro is also secure and encrypted. Video is saved using 256-bit encryption and transmitted over encrypted TLS (HTPPS) channels. Manything can manage all billing and renewals, freeing the installer or distributer to simply collect ongoing commissions. A white label solution is also available for large dealers and installers that want to personalise the software with their own branding.