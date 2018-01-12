The new Wisenet WAVE video management software (VMS) from Hanwha Techwin lets users display up to 64 high definition video streams.

Hanwha Techwin already offers an entry level free VMS called SSM and for enterprise-level VMS projects, the company integrates with partners such as Genetec and Milestone. Wisenet WAVE has been launched for projects in the middle. An intuitive ‘drag and drop’ tool lets operators set up a display of live and recorded images on a single screen or video wall, with customisable layouts and sizes. Other features include a virtual PTZ which, with clicks of a mouse, enables operators to zoom in to see detail of any suspicious activity, while motion detection and video analytics support can be configured to generate alerts when user defined incidents occur. Smart, keyword, calendar and time-slice search options give retrieval of recorded video.

Wisenet WAVE offers a range of options to allow users to choose how and where they wish to manage their video surveillance systems with minimal hardware requirements.

Desktop: Wisenet WAVE is offered as software which can be installed onto a user’s desktop running Windows, Linux or Apple/Mac. 24 to 64 live high definition video streams can be managed on 32 and 64-bit operating systems.

Cloud: A cloud-based service which can be remotely accessed by an unlimited number of authorised users from anywhere, offers a hardware free method to take advantage of all Wisenet WAVE functionality.

Server solutions: Wisenet WAVE is available as a pre-loaded out-of-box server or software downloadable from the company website which enables operators to view up to 64 high definition streams of live video. A supporting web-based application enables each Wisenet WAVE platform to be managed as a stand-alone system or as part of larger, scalable video management. The application also provides an audit trail, real-time health monitoring and camera fail-over support, as well as reports on server health and storage status.

Mobile: A mobile app provides the opportunity to remotely access the key functions of Wisenet WAVE from a smart device to enable ‘on-the-road’ users to view and respond to any incidents captured by Wisenet cameras.

With an auto-discover feature, connected cameras and a range of third party IP network devices can be addressed and set up within minutes.