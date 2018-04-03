Johnson Controls introduces the newest version of its victor Video Management System and VideoEdge network video recorders (NVRs) from American Dynamics, version 5.2.

The victor client on VideoEdge hardware platforms gives users video streaming, audio, and motion meta-data for real-time command and management.

Stuart Bettle, video product marketing manager, EMEA, Building Technologies and Solutions, Johnson Controls, said: “Active surveillance and security environments require immediate and streamlined access to critical event information and system health status to make the right decisions for incident response and conduct efficient investigations. With its powerful event assessment, the victor and VideoEdge platform is designed to enhance operator productivity, improve our customer’s visibility of their entire environment and provide greater business insight to their overall enterprise.”

victor and VideoEdge streaming, the developers say, optimises operation of high-resolution cameras and analytics while providing bandwidth management. Besides the transcoding options, by accepting triple video streams from the camera to the network recorder, victor and VideoEdge allow for more effective video management software operation according to the company. Operators can listen and speak to individuals near a camera for situational response and control with new bi-directional audio support.

The victor VMS streamlines user creation and privilege assignment with the union of roles between victor and the C•CURE 9000 security and event management platform from Software House. A single log or journal for access control and video events saves time as a single point of information for accessing alarm-related video and tools in intuitive, pre-defined layouts. Key system status indicators are visually displayed in a single graph form so that operators have access to the most important system health information.

victor and VideoEdge also offers command and control to synchronise video surveillance with access control, fire, intrusion and other systems into one intuitive interface and recording platform. Visit http://www.americandynamics.net.