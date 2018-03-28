Johnson Controls is introducing the latest version of exacqVision video management system (9.2). Added features enable users to individually configure and customise their system while providing security to help protect against cyber attacks.

With a click and drag of a mouse, exacqVision 9.2 allows users to create a customised video wall layout, including custom icons on maps, which delivers more meaningful information, for faster and more intuitive responses, the product developers say. VideoPush, in addition to live video, now lets operators send, or “push”, video search results to another user’s screen or spot monitor to aid in investigations. For situational awareness, users can now receive email notifications if a camera has stopped recording for a certain amount of time to ensure all video is recorded.

Video continuously plays from a mobile device, reducing lost surveillance when the device “goes to sleep” due to lack of interaction. To save bandwidth, video panels can be configured to time out when interaction with the mobile app or web client stops. At login users have passphrases instead of shorter, complex passwords. Exacq Mobile and the web client now disable form autocompletes to prevent theft of critical information to prevent unauthorised network access.

Visit www.exacq.com.