Veracity, the IP video transmission, storage and display product company, reports a larger company presence at Intersec in Dubai from January 21 to 23, across three partner booths.

Its new office in Jumeirah Lakes Towers has responsibility for the Middle East, southern Africa and Sri Lanka. Intersec runs for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Veracity has a company stand (SA-C34), and also is on the distribtor Mayflex (S1-D37), Anixter (SA-E33) and CP PLUS (SA-A28) stands.

Veracity products on show include COLDSTORE, for video surveillance storage that the makers say delivers much higher disk reliability and a 90pc power saving over equivalent RAID-based systems. Offered as a 3U, 150TB unit that uses only 0.4W per Terabyte, COLDSTORE also forms part of the TRINITY architecture. The product firm says this eliminates the need for Network Video Recorder (NVR) servers by allowing IP cameras to record to COLDSTORE. TRINITY is supported by open platform cameras from Axis Communications and Hanwha Techwin.

VIEWSCAPE is a command and control system on Veracity’s stand. New to the Middle East market, VIEWSCAPE features a modular integration platform that gives operators control over surveillance and security functions. VIEWSCAPE includes visual information received from IP and deployable CCTV cameras with interactive maps and incident management.

David Corson, Group Commercial Director of Veracity said: “The increased number of projects which Veracity has been invited to tender on in the past 12 months is proof of how important it was to establish our base here in Dubai. Our solutions and product reliability for common industry challenges are an important differentiator for both the customer and specifier. A good example of this is the interest and demand for COLDSTORE, our long-term storage solution, in the region.”