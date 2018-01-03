The US-based IP megapixel camera manufacturer Arecont Vision announced that Jemez Technology LLC has joined its Technology Partner Program.

Mel Duran, CTO of Jemez said: “Arecont Vision SurroundVideo G5 180 degree panoramic multi-sensor cameras are a perfect fit with our Eagle-i VIR software analytics. The comprehensive coverage of the camera enables Eagle-i VIR to see more than with a typical single device, providing an even more effective force multiplier for security teams, real-time event alerts for reduced enterprise risk, automated PTZ tracking, and high quality visual evidence for investigations.”

Eagle-i VIR systems are designed for real-time threat detection and tracking, while providing situational awareness to first responders. The Jemez products are the company adds for long-range, wide-area, and day/night surveillance applications – and for when motion detection, simple trip wire detection, and direction tracking routines in standard video analytics won’t get the job done.

Jeff Whitney, Vice President, Marketing, Arecont Vision, said: “In critical verticals like asset protection, infrastructure, airports, homeland security, and public safety, combining Jemez’ Eagle-i VIR with the ultra-high resolution, multi-sensor cameras from Arecont Vision is an excellent solution for the most critical applications. The unique cybersecurity protection of Arecont Vision cameras, thanks to the in-house developed Massively Parallel Image Processing (MPIP) architecture and FPGA ICs, make this an ideal joint solution for our mutual customers.”

Through the Partner Program, the two companies have sales, development, and support contacts for integrating new features and technology, and to resolve any customer support issues. Arecont Vision cameras are in the Jemez Technology test labs, while Jemez Technology software is available in the Arecont Vision MegaLab test and certification site, pictured.