Incentive FM Group has launched a specialist company which will operate as a subsidiary of Incentive Tec, its building services business. Incentive Tec – Fire & Security Systems Ltd will design, install and maintain fire and intruder detection and alarms, emergency lighting, access control, CCTV and sprinklers. That will be available as a standalone solution or as part of a broader M&E service. The division will also work with the company’s manned guarding business Incentive Lynx.

The fire and security systems staff joined the group on the company’s acquisition of Weston Electrical Services (WES Group) last year which the Group says increased the reach, scale and range of its Incentive Tec business, bringing the Group’s number of mobile engineers the Group to over 140 nationwide, with a further 80 site-based technicians. The firm says that Incentive Tec will provide training and development for its service teams whilst also looking to add to its workforce.

Jeremy Waud, Chairman at Incentive FM Group, pictured, said: “Fire and security technical systems has been a missing link in our service offering and it has been on our shopping list for some time. We were delighted that the Western Electrical acquisition came with a small business under the leadership of Linda Rogers and Richard Parkinson that was already engaged in just this area. This has allowed us to re-brand, invest in and expand the service around the country.”

And Chris Windass, Managing Director at Incentive Tec, said: “At Incentive Tec we pride ourselves on our ability to engage with clients, understanding their needs and providing a bespoke solution. As a result, we are continually looking to expand the scope of our directly delivered services and are committed to helping our customers keep their people, buildings and assets safe, secure and efficient.”