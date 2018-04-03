MOBOTIX, the German digital and network-based video security product company has been named a Platinum partner by Genetec Inc., the Canadian firm. That status is held by only eight technology partners globally. The MOBOTIX Mx6 series of outdoor, indoor and thermal cameras is now officially supported in current and future versions of Genetec’s platform Security Center. The integration includes support of the MOBOTIX MxPEG codec with key features including intelligent video analysis tools and behavioural detection.

Genetec describes Security Center as blending IP security systems – access control, video surveillance, and automatic number plate recognition – within a single intuitive platform to offer users a view of their security and operations.

Thomas Dieregsweiler, Head of Product Management of MOBOTIX, said: “Over the last 18 months since announcing our initial partnership, teams from MOBOTIX and Genetec and our respective partner communities have closed several significant customer wins and worked together to ensure that our technologies are seamlessly integrated. Moving forward, we plan to extend our relationship to work more closely on more large scale opportunities that deliver significant operational and cost benefits to joint customers.”

Genetec and MOBOTIX say that they will continue to introduce and share their respective strengths into new and existing markets, helping mid-size and larger scale, multi-site clients realise their respective security projects built on an open-architecture platform.

And Georges Tannous, Strategic Alliances Director for Genetec, said: “MOBOTIX has undergone a period of change in which it has opened up its technology and integration process to welcome partnerships with other industry leaders like Genetec. “The designation of Platinum Partner status underscores our commitment to helping both our customers and shared partner ecosystem to benefit from closer integration and we look forward to working with MOBOTIX on a number of exciting go-to-market initiatives later in the year.”