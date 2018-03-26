Marlowe launch

Marlowe plc has launched Marlowe Fire & Security which brings together two of the AIM listed plc’s earliest acquisitions; Salford-based Swift Fire & Security and Bodmin-based Hentland Fire & Security.

The company says that the integration of the two fire, life safety and security installers has been undertaken gradually and sensitively over the past two years. Now, all internal business and operational processes are aligned.

Alex Dacre, CEO of Marlowe plc says: “Since our initial acquisition of Swift Fire & Security in April 2016, it has been our ambition to grow a leading UK based fire and security business that can rival the international brands in the market. With the launch of Marlowe Fire & Security we are making excellent progress towards realising this ambition.”

Marlowe plc says that the installation firm offers national engineering infrastructure and a national customer base from retail to transport, hospitality and leisure to utilities.

Rob Flinn, formerly Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY, Ingersoll Rand and Promanex, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Marlowe plc’s Fire & Security Division in August 2017 and has since headed the integration of Swift and Hentland.

Rob Flinn says: “From experience I understand that key to successful integration is ensuring we communicate comprehensively both internally and externally and all stakeholders are supported in understanding the benefits of bringing two unique entities together. Both Swift Fire & Security and Hentland Fire & Security have, for many years, maintained strong identities in the markets they serve and have independently built loyal and impressive customer relationships with some of the largest blue chip companies operating today. By rebranding we recognise our past success and build upon it; offering our customers an enhanced experience that can only be achieved through integration.”

Marlowe plc has business streams under the umbrella brand of Marlowe Critical Services. The three are; fire and security, water treatment and hygiene and air quality (ventilation maintenance, ductwork cleaning etc). Visit marloweplc.com.