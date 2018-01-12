S2 Security, the US-based developer of security management products, has released S2 Mobile Security Professional. It’s a security management app for smartphones and tablets. The app allows security managers and staff to operate their S2 access control and video management systems from anywhere.

The new app is described as a reimagining of the S2 Mobile Security Officer. With a user-friendly interface, the app enables users to monitor events and alarms, view live video, review surveillance video, share video snapshots via email or text message, manage evacuations, remotely unlock doors, and capture photo IDs. It’s available for Android and iOS devices.

John L Moss, CEO, S2 Security said: “Mobile Security Professional gives its users uncluttered control of the tasks they typically do in the mobile setting. An additional app in the 2018 program focuses on servicing the “user’s users” who are ordinary employees and not security professionals. Our investment in the mobile space has grown by 3X this year.”

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Visit s2sys.com.