Robe Lighting s.r.o., a specialist manufacturer of moving lights, has teamed up video surveillance product company Hanwha Techwin to offer a ‘Smart Light’ for stage performance and TV studio use.

Robe Lighting employs over 600 people at its factory in the Czech Republic and more than 100 people at its subsidiaries. Its lighting products, exported via worldwide distributors, are used in concert halls, theatres and clubs, plus at open area events in over 100 countries.

Pavel Němec, Global Marketing Manager for Robe Lighting, said: “Our BMFL FollowSpot [pictured] is already extremely popular with directors, DJs and lighting engineers as it produces an astounding 250,000 lux at 5 metres and has a wide range zoom of 5° to 45° with precise focusing to ensure performers are always well lit. With the option to mount an integrated Wisenet SNZ-6320 camera manufactured by Hanwa Techwin onto the head of the BMFL FollowSpot, operators are now able to take advantage of our Smart Light solution to view live or review recorded high definition images of exactly what the light is focused on.”

The 2 Megapixel 32x zoom Wisenet SNZ-6320 is described by Hanwha Techwin as a true Day/Night box camera with an infra cut filter (IRC) which, with a Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) feature, ensures quality images can be captured even in the most demanding of lighting, the makers say.

Pavel Němec said: “The Wisenet SNZ-6320 is ideally suited for integration with our BMFL FollowSpot. By utilising an SDK provided by Hanwha Techwin, it has been possible for us to synchronise the powerful zoom capabilities of the SNZ-6320 and our FollowSpot.”