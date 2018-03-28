The latest C•CURE 9000 v2.70 from Software House, part of Johnson Controls, is a security management system for people, buildings and assets. This new version provides the developers say a consistent approach to meet critical access control and visitor management needs for agile workplaces.

Rafael Schrijvers, access control product marketing manager, EMEA, Security Products, Building Technologies and Solutions for Johnson Controls, said: “By leveraging C•CURE 9000’s powerful security platform, with version 2.70, users can adopt a more service-oriented model that provides both a more secure and a more agile workplace. C•CURE 9000 allows security operators to use centralised policies and provide a standard methodology for authorisation that doesn’t compromise security while decentralising the ownership and control of different facility spaces and visitor access. This provides a quick responsive solution for enterprise organisations.”

As for obtaining access clearances, a card holder can request access to a space and that request is directed to the correct personnel for approval, replacing email chains and the long response times common for access approvals, the firm says. The system provides an audit trail of the approval or decline of the clearance for compliance purposes all natively within C•CURE 9000.

And as for visitor management, new in v2.70 is visitor badge printing from the self check-in kiosk, group add which allows users to add a group of visitors for events, classes and conferences, and new host instructions. For site safety and security, internal watchlists have been added for personnel and visitor management. An assistance button is now available for personnel to send an alert to the security team with one click.

Other features on C•CURE Web see support for Swipe and Show, which visually confirms a card holder with the picture in their record. This allows users to increase security using any web-enabled workstation or mobile device with C•CURE 9000. New in v2.70 are active templates for sharing and updating information, an “in query” feature for journal and audit triggers and download prioritisation for updates to iSTAR door controllers.

Visit www.swhouse.com.