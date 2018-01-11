Intergrated Security Manufacturing (ISM), the developer and manufacturer of IP-based door entry and intercoms, has appointed Roy Thomson, pictured, as its new Business Development Manager.

He says: “Although I am in the early stages of my time here, I have been encouraged by the reaction from potential customers to the new IP range. My goal is to raise ISM’s profile in the IP market and ensure we are always part of the discussion when specifiers and M&E consultants are considering door entry and access control products.”

Roy has had varied experience working within the security industry across all major EMEA markets since starting as an engineer. He has worked across an array of systems and sectors within security including Intelligent Access Control, Video Door Entry Systems, Intruder Detection, Biometrics, MRZ/RFID and PSIM. He also has experience of Asset Tracking, Building Management Systems, ANPR and Parking.

Grant Jenkins, Door Entry Manager at ISM says: “Roy has already identified opportunities among some of his existing contacts and developed tactical business solutions to meet their needs. Based on initial discussions, we are confident Roy and our new IP range will prove to be a great success.”