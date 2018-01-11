Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Integrated Systems > Business Development Manager

Integrated Systems

Business Development Manager

11th January 2018

Intergrated Security Manufacturing (ISM), the developer and manufacturer of IP-based door entry and intercoms, has appointed Roy Thomson, pictured, as its new Business Development Manager.

He says: “Although I am in the early stages of my time here, I have been encouraged by the reaction from potential customers to the new IP range. My goal is to raise ISM’s profile in the IP market and ensure we are always part of the discussion when specifiers and M&E consultants are considering door entry and access control products.”

Roy has had varied experience working within the security industry across all major EMEA markets since starting as an engineer. He has worked across an array of systems and sectors within security including Intelligent Access Control, Video Door Entry Systems, Intruder Detection, Biometrics, MRZ/RFID and PSIM. He also has experience of Asset Tracking, Building Management Systems, ANPR and Parking.

Grant Jenkins, Door Entry Manager at ISM says: “Roy has already identified opportunities among some of his existing contacts and developed tactical business solutions to meet their needs. Based on initial discussions, we are confident Roy and our new IP range will prove to be a great success.”


Tags

Related News

Integrated Systems

Aperio integration

24th October 2013

G4S Fire & Security Systems (UK) reports integration with ASSA ABLOY Aperio read more

Integrated Systems

Digital award finalist

05th February 2015

A lone worker protection app is a finalist in the Mobile App category of the read more

Integrated Systems

Integrated zone at CT Expo

11th January 2013

Counter Terror Expo has announced its dedicated Integrated Security Zone at read more