The new C•CURE Go Install app is for use with the Software House iSTAR Ultra LT. The new app provides way of configuring or updating information on the iSTAR Ultra LT controller without having to physically access the unit.

Working with an embedded Bluetooth antenna that can be turned on and off remotely for network security, users can log into the C•CURE Go Install app to perform tasks, including configuring the network settings on the controller, rebooting the device and checking its status. The app is the developers Johnson Controls say for use with iSTAR Ultra LT controllers that are difficult to access for manual configuration, such as units above doorways or behind ceiling tiles. The password-protected app works for users within range of the controller, such as in-house security staff or installers. Using the app replaces having to make changes on or check status from the controller.

Rafael Schrijvers, Access Control Product Marketing Manger, EMEA, Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls said: “Using the C•CURE Go Install app with the iSTAR Ultra LT minimises the disruption that can be caused by having to access the controller itself. Increasingly, there are applications, such as hospitals with sealed ceilings, where physical access to the controller just isn’t feasible. Using the intuitive app instead to perform myriad tasks provides a more efficient option.”

Visit http://www.swhouse.com.