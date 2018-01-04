Workplace MD

The Berkshire-based FM contractor Intelligent Workplace Solutions has appointed Peter Webster as Managing Director. Peter has a facility management sector background having had senior roles with the likes of Rentokil Initial and Corps Security, where from 2010 to last year he was chief exec.

Stephen Guthrie, Chairman, WORKPLACE, said: “with Peter’s track record and experience, we are thrilled to have him on board. Attracting someone of Peter’s calibre into the business is a great endorsement of our strategy, ethics, innovation and ambition. He brings with him incredibly strong industry knowledge which will be vital as we continue our visionary plans to grow and develop workplace solutions for our clients.”

Peter Webster, pictured, added: “WORKPLACE has a well-deserved reputation as experts in delivering a full range of high quality business support services. We have a tremendous opportunity to significantly grow our business bringing our strong business values and passion for outstanding service delivery to exceed the high expectations of our clients. We at Intelligent Workplace Solutions are in an excellent position to capitalise on the growth opportunities presented by improving markets. WORKPLACE’s brand, values and proven service delivery models are highly respected and I am excited to be on board and leading a great team that will take our business to the next level.”

Visit https://www.workplacesolutions.co.uk.