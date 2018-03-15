Ashridge MD

Emma Walker has become Managing Director at the security company Ashridge Group. Previously the Buckinghamshire-based company’s Operations Director, Emma’s track record combines security and business continuity planning with expertise in managing a range of personal, resilience, major site and asset protection operations.

The company says it’s looking to build on the value of its ‘people first, security second’ ethos, which focuses on prioritising its own employees’ needs to deliver customer service excellence.

As for the gender imbalance in security, a traditionally male dominated sector, she said: “Broadly speaking, the business case for parity is understood, and those in pursuit of it are very much on the right path to success.”

As chair of the Hertfordshire section of Crimestoppers, she is also involved in various community safety projects, including work for the 0800 crime reporting line charity’s ‘Fearless’ dedicated youth service, where she has led various safety training and awareness initiatives designed to encourage and empower young people to make their community a safer place.

Emma, pictured, adds: “We need more women in security, especially in senior roles, and I will be looking at ways in which we can help to encourage and nurture more women in this area to make a positive change to the status quo.”

