The Small Business Network (SBN) is marking its 10th anniversary with the launch of a campaign to stamp out poor business practice and unprofessionalism across the security industry. Working alongside the International Professional Security Association (IPSA), the SBN is a grouping of security companies and consultants and focused on improving the sector. The network lobbies members and UK Government on the issues affecting the security industry.

On licensing of security providers, Abbey Petkar, pictured, Press Officer for the SBN and Managing Director of Magenta Security Services spoke of a ‘grave challenge’. “The ACS [approved contractor scheme] is a great scheme, but it is voluntary, which means that approximately 20pc of UK based security companies are currently being audited. This means we have a two-tier system. At the top are those voluntarily undergoing rigorous assessments of their business practices. They are not just professional, but they are willing to demonstrate that professionalism through third party checks. At the other end of the scale are the rogue operators – uninsured, paying less than minimum wage, not meeting pension requirements – the list goes on.”

The SBN is quick to point out that not all those not part of the ACS are unprofessional. However, the Network is campaigning for alternative systems that will allow for more firms to undergo audits and business checks. Abbey Petkar says: “We are currently investigating an alternative to the full ACS. Perhaps lower cost of entry and a less burdensome audit – but still a clear demonstration that the company in question is committed to professionalism and expects to become fully ACS audited in due course.”

The SBN believes that buyers of security services have an obligation to check the quality of their suppliers and sees part of their role as the education of businesses to achieve this. “You wouldn’t hire a lawyer or accountant without checking their credentials, the same should be true of a security company,” adds Abbey Petkar.