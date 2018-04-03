Kentec, the life safety control product manufacturer, has appointed Kevin Swann as its new Managing Director. He succeeds Kevin Restell, who is retiring after more than 25 years with the business and its parent company, Hochiki.

Mr Swann, pictured left, has some 28 years’ experience. He was closely involved in the protocol standard evolution at Apollo and has held a number of senior positions within UTC Fire and Security as Managing Director (Global) and Regional Manager for UK and Ireland.

Kentec reports turnover has increased by 54pc under his predecessor, pictured right. The business has also doubled its manufacturing capacity. Mr Swann says: “It means we have the perfect platform to make Kentec the world leader in open-protocol and multi-protocol fire detection panels, as well as the first choice for fire extinguishing panels with our robust and industry-leading Sigma XT and Syncro XT technologies. My immediate priority will be on focusing the business on how we can make life even better for our customers, installers and partners, while maintaining our hallmark production quality.”

Kevin Restell joined Kentec at the point of its acquisition by Hochiki. He supported the merger of Kentec into a large, international corporation. He said: “Kentec is an end-to-end manufacturer, with everything sold being made in the UK. The on-going investment in production processes and factory expansion has not only allowed the company to grow and expand our reputation for quality life safety systems, but is also a fantastic story for the wider UK manufacturing industry. I am leaving the company in very good hands and wish Kevin the very best of luck.”

This appointment coincides with the 100-year anniversary of Hochiki, and Kentec’s investment in the new Taktis fire panel. Mr Swann added: “Taktis is the only open-protocol and multi-protocol panel, and is building significant momentum in the market place globally. The panel is future proofed and will continue to evolve with a highly impressive road map of additional functions and features.”

It employs more than 230 members of staff in its production facility, head office and research and development department in Kent. It sells to some 90 countries. Visit www.kentec.com.