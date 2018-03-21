Fire door safety paper

ASSA ABLOY Security Doors, a UK division of ASSA ABLOY, the door and physical security product company, has launched a white paper on fire door safety.

The paper covers the purpose and effectiveness of fire doors, fire door regulations, manufacturing and installation, and can be downloaded from http://marketing.assaabloy.co.uk/fire-door-white-paper.

The Grenfell Tower fire last year raised many questions on how we can prevent the spread of fires in commercial and social housing buildings. Fire doors are one of the most important and effective elements of a building’s passive fire protection. ASSA ABLOY Security Doors wanted to discuss how mandatory inspection and maintenance of fire doors can only serve to protect a building and its occupants.

The paper details how installing correctly specified fire doors can reduce the spread of fire within a building. It then provides practical information which covers current fire door guidance, standards and accreditation. It also calls for the UK government to adopt and enforce a mandatory fire door inspection and maintenance scheme.

Brian Sofley, Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY Security Doors and author of the paper, said: “Proper fire doors save lives, but only if they are correctly manufactured and installed. However, there is nothing in UK law or building regulations that states public buildings must maintain fire doors, even though they are a life-saving product.

“This whitepaper provides information and guidance about fire door safety as a whole, and I hope it will prove useful for those involved in the construction industry as well as those lobbying to change fire door regulations in the UK.”