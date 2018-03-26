The Fire Industry Manufacturer’s Expo (FIM Expo) is at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on April 25. The event organised by the Fire Industry Association (FIA) seeks to build the bridge between manufacturers of fire detection and alarm products and those in the services world. The 17 confirmed exhibitors (and more on the way) will be showing a range of their products and with new ranges being developed, so it’s a good time to find out if there are any new products, or explore other manufacturer’s products that you might not have known much about previously. Visit www.fim-expo.com to register.

Two free seminars are planned. ‘BS 5839-1: 2017 – What’s changed?’ is presented by the FIA’s Technical Manager, Will Lloyd, to cover the latest major revision of the standard, BS 5839-1, and the differences from the old 2013 version. Despite it being 2018, there may still be some aspects of the 2017 revision of this standard that you (or colleagues) may be unaware of, say event organisers. The update seminar covers:

• Differences between the old version of BS5839-1: 2013 and the 2017 update

• Unwanted fire alarm signals

• Multi-sensor detectors in escape routes

• L3 and L2 systems

• The use of manual call point covers

• Places of ‘ultimate safety’

• Manual call point locations

• Communications with the fire and rescue service

• Staff alarms

• Video fire detection

• Types of fire detectors and their selection

• Spacing and siting of automatic fire detectors

• Detector spacing and siting on honeycomb ceilings

• Siting of optical beam smoke detectors

• Ceiling height limits

• Cables, wiring, and other interconnections

• Inspection and servicing

The second seminar running at FIM Expo will be discussing the future of the fire industry. What levels of competency will be expected or needed? As pressures on responsible persons/duty holders are rising, what will those potential clients be looking for in a fire detection and alarm service company?

Entitled, ‘The future of qualifications in fire detection and alarm’, this is a good opportunity to hear from industry experts and ask questions about the movement of the industry over the next few years. This presentation will be presented by the FIA’s General Manager, Martin Duggan.

Both seminars are fully CPD accredited and certificates will be available to pick up from the registration desk at the end.