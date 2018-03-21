BT reports the appointment of Hila Meller, pictured, as vice president for Security, Europe. She will lead a team of security people protecting some of the world’s best known brands and international organisations, the telecoms firm says.

She joins from DXC Technology, formerly Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she held several regional leadership positions in the Security business unit. Earlier Hila led CA Technologies security strategy for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and also worked at Avnet Information Security in a number of executive roles. She has a bachelor degree in Mathematics and Computer Science, and a Masters in Business Administration.

Mark Hughes, CEO BT Security, said: “I am delighted to welcome Hila to BT. Her extensive know how and more than 20 years of experience in the security and cyber business, combined with her strong relationships with customers, partners and analysts, will ensure security is at the heart of our growth strategy in Europe.”

Hila replaces Luke Beeson, who has left BT. She is based in Milan.