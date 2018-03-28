More than half (57pc) of organisations suspect their mobile workers have been hacked, or caused a mobile security issue, in the last 12 months, says a Wi-Fi network company. Overall, 81pc of respondents said they had seen Wi-Fi related security incidents in the last 12 months, with cafes and coffee shops (62pc) ranked as the venues where such incidents had occurred most. That was closely followed by airports (60pc) and hotels (52pc), with other locations on the list including train stations (30pc), exhibition centers (26pc), and in-flight (20pc).

Covering the US, UK, Germany and France, the annual iPass Mobile Security Report views how companies are dealing with the trade-off between security and the need to enable a mobile workforce. Many have Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies for their mobile workers. However, for all the positives this can bring, 94pc of enterprises said BYOD has increased mobile security risks. Overall, 92pc of organisations said they were concerned their growing mobile workforce presents an increasing number of mobile security challenges.

Raghu Konka, vice president of engineering at iPass said: “There is no escaping the fact that mobile security threats are rising. So while it is great that mobile workers are increasingly able to work from locations such as cafes, hotels and airports, there is no guarantee the Wi-Fi hotspot they are using is fully secure. Given the amount of high-profile security breaches in recent years, it’s not surprising this issue is on the radar of CIOs. The conundrum remains: how can they keep their mobile workers secure while providing them with the flexibility to get connected anywhere using their device of choice?”

The research shows the majority of organizations are still addressing mobile security problems by banning employee usage of free Wi-Fi hotspots. More than a quarter (27pc) take the hardline approach of banning their use at all times, while 40pc ban their use sometimes. A further 16pc plan to introduce a ban on public Wi-Fi hotspots in the future.

Many use virtual private networks (VPNs) to provide secure remote access to their data and systems, and the research shows that employee usage of VPNs is slowly increasing. In 2016, the iPass Mobile Security Report found that 26pc of organisations were fully confident their mobile workers were using a VPN every time they went online, but that figure has jumped to 46pc in 2018. However, that still leaves more than half (54pc) of respondents reporting they still aren’t fully confident their mobile workers use a VPN every time they go online.

By region, UK enterprises are likely to be the most wary of employees working from cafes/coffee shops, as (81pc) have seen Wi-Fi related security incidents occur in such a location. When US employees come online in airports, 68pc have seen an incident occur there. In the UK, almost half (42pc) of enterprises have no plans to ban the use of free Wi-Fi hotspots. This is significantly higher compared to the United States (9pc), Germany (10pc), and France (12pc). The UK (38pc) was least confident that their mobile workers are using a VPN every time they go online. The figure is higher in Germany (53pc), U.S. (49pc) and France (41pc).

Konka added: “While putting a blanket ban on accessing public Wi-Fi hotspots could initially appear to stop the security problem at the source, the fact of the matter is that mobile workers will stop at nothing to get themselves online. There’s no point in putting roadblocks in their way without also providing a solution. Organizations must focus on taking positive action to resolve the security problems mobile workers are bringing to the table. With a secure connection through a VPN, enterprises can have confidence that Wi-Fi hotspot usage will have a positive rather than negative impact on their business. The key for organizations is to educate mobile workers about today’s security threats, and to provide them with the tools to remain productive and secure.”

About the research

Market research company Vanson Bourne during February and March 2018 spoke to 500 CIO and IT decision makers: from the US (200), UK (100), Germany (100) and France (100).

(Picture posed by model)