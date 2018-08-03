The CCTV manufacturer WAMA and its distributor, NAS Australia, were among exhibitors at the Security and Conference 2018, the annual event by the Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL).

At the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from July 25 to 27, CCTV products displayed included the 12MP H.265 fisheye camera, 4K H.265 intelligent IP cameras, and 4K network video recorders (NVRs) as well as artificial intelligence technologies. Demonstrations of products being integrated with RISCO alarms were also performed.

David Dargie, Product Director of NAS Australia said: “The recent ASIAL exhibition was very successful for us. Not only did we get to launch our new WAMA brand to the premier security audience in Australia, but also to demonstrate how easily we can integrate WAMA and RISCO to add value to both systems. Visitors were very impressed.”

WAMA, based in Hong Kong, offers video surveillance solutions that cater to the mass market. Its Australian distributor, NAS Australia, is a family owned and operated wholesaler of edge TV reception, custom installation and security products, established in 1982. With branch offices in Queensland and New South Wales, NAS Australia aims to bring WAMA products into the market of Victoria and ultimately to all mainland Australia and the South Pacific region. Visit visit www.wamatech.co and www.nasaustralia.com.au.