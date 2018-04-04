IDIS, the South Korean surveillance manufacturer, has added to its UK customer service operation with the appointment of Chris Morss as Support Technician. He’s based out of the company’s European headquarters in Brentford, west London. He will report to Billy Hopkins who this year was promoted to Senior Technical Manager. Chris joins from events website specialist ASP Ltd; he will be contributing to special surveillance development projects, tender specifications and technical demonstrations for commercial and public-sector projects.

In separate news, Jamie Barnfield has also been promoted, to Sales Director.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, said: “The IDIS technical team has a first-class reputation for providing responsive, knowledgeable support whenever it’s needed. We are delighted that Chris is joining our team and contributing to a resource which is so important to our installer partners and end-user customers.”

The customer service team offers on-site technical support, telephone advice and training to IDIS’ customers and partners. Visit www.idisglobal.com.