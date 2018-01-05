UNV (Uniview) recently launched the new generation of its StarView series of cameras at the Global Partner Summit. The makers report that the upgraded series offer a higher resolution compared to the original generation of StarView.

As the firm says, high resolution is the trend for video surveillance. However, with more pixels, the light-sensing area of each pixel decreases with the same size of sensor. The new StarView cameras include 5MP IP models, that applies 1/2.7-inch illumination sensor to deliver low light sensitivity and a wide field of view. Light passes through the aperture and enters into the sensor, hence generating an image. What determines the brightness of image is how much light enters into the sensor. The more light enters the sensor, the brighter the image an IP camera can produce. The Super Starlight of StarView series is built in F1.2 big iris lens to raise brightness. And it can reach up to 0.0005 lux illumination.

Pictured; a comparison between the Uniview 5MP StarView and an iphone 7.

By using a Hisilicon DSP (Digital Signal Processor) and supporting Ultra 265 video compression, the new StarView series can detect the environment illumination intelligently, and switch to the appropriate configuration, promote SNR (Signal-to-noise Ratio) and image definition, and reduce smearing in the case of moving objects. Uniview adds that the cameras have default parameters configuration for Starlight mode, and you can switch to static or moving application at one click.

Products

UNV 5MP StarView series include IK10 dome, eyeball and bullet, which are IPC3235ER3-DUVZ, IPC3635ER3-DUPZ and IPC2325EBR5-DUPZ. The motorized lens is customized, the focal length is 5X, from 2.7 to 13.5 mm. The iris of the lens is constant as F1.2 to ensure starlight illumination.

And besides the 5MP bullet camera, Uniview also launched 2MP series, including motorised models, the IK10 dome, eyeball and the bullet – models IPC3232ER3-DUVZ-C, IPC3632ER3-DUPZ-C, IPC2222ER5-DUPF40(60)-C and IPC2322EBR5-DUPZ-C.

