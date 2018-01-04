Redvision, the UK CCTV camera manufacturer, has made Architectural and Engineering (A and E) specifications available for its X-Series and VOLANT, pan and tilt (PTZ) cameras. Aimed at consultants, specifiers and engineers, the A and E specs cover the IP and analogue camera versions, highlighting many features.

Stephen Lightfoot, technical director at Redvision, says: “All Redvision VOLANT and VEGA cameras are popular with architects, specifiers and end users. They are successfully used in many outdoor and public space applications, from town centres, utilities and universities, to ports, prisons, industrial buildings and MoD sites.

“The A and E specs emphasise many of the unique features of our products and can be requested by email at AandE@redvisioncctv.com and via our website.

“All our rugged PTZs are made from durable, die-cast aluminum with a marine-grade plating and tough, powder coating. They are available in light grey or black, as standard, but can be supplied in any other RAL colour to order. They are IP67 weather-proof rated; IK10 shock and vandal-resistance rated, and pass IEC vibration, shock and salt spray requirements. They have super-efficient, LED illuminator options, for night-time operation, and a flat, optically-correct, toughened glass, camera window with wiper for wet and adverse conditions.”

“The X-Series is modular; configurable as a fully functional PTZ camera or dome; and has low power consumption to keep running costs and total cost of ownership to a minimum. The VOLANT is the fastest, quietest and most accurate, rugged PTZ camera in the industry, using direct-drive motors. It has an offset camera design to allow viewing vertically downwards, when mounted on a tower, whereas the X-Series uses a cantilever leg design to achieve the same thing.”

The PTZ models include Full HD, IP with 30x optical zoom and SD analogue with 20 or 30x optical zoom. Pendant or pedestal mounting options and a range of brackets are available. Visit www.redvisioncctv.com.