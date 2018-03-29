360 Vision Technology, the UK CCTV manufacturer, has launched Invictus. It’s a new range of ruggedised PTZ cameras, aimed at the mid-range camera sector.

Bridging between analogue and IP systems, Invictus cameras have been designed as an all-in-one PTZ camera package. Invictus Dual Hybrid enables installation within existing analogue systems, or full 1080P HD video streaming and IP control; without the need for camera hardware changes, the firm reports.

Invictus uses either the latest 1/2.8-inch Sony StarVis, or 1/1.9-inch Sony Exmor R (Ultra) best-in-class HD camera modules, with a choice of 20:1 or 30:1 zoom. And providing unobstructed scene imaging, the camera views 360 degrees pan and 160 degrees tilt, alleviating the viewing limitations associated with PTZ domes.

For flexibility of control, Invictus is compatible with a range of data protocols and VMS (video management software), and features ONVIF 2.4 Profile S integration. Watching over intelligent illumination and Night Setting Presets during periods of inactivity, a Low Power mode reduces power consumption by up to 50pc, the firm says, to control illumination and power consumption for use within low power consumption sensitive applications.

The range offers IR and White-light high-intensity illuminators with 200m illumination. Further supporting optimum imaging, Invictus cameras employ the same flat viewing window and wiper system as used in the company’s Predator models. Unlike with dome cameras, this design allows the wiper blades constant, even and uninterrupted contact with the window surface, keeping them clear for scene surveillance.

With on-board recording options up to 256GB, Invictus also draws on the 360 Vision ‘Predator’ range for its construction from high grade, hardened aluminium and stainless steel. An upright mounting design and full 360-degree continuous pan and the ability to tilt above the horizon, offer operators an unobstructed view of targets above the camera’s horizontal installation height. Paint finishes are available in black or white, or for operation within marine uses, a long-life paint option can be specified.

Mark Rees, Business Development Director of 360 Vision, says: “The new Invictus camera range brings an unparalleled mix of competitive cost and Predator low-light camera imaging technology to the midrange camera market. Invictus features the latest ONVIF 2.4 Profile S compliant protocols for fast set-up and IP67 certification to ensure reliable performance in harsh environments. The feature-rich Invictus specification and rugged build quality is backed by 360 Vision’s UK design and manufacturing resource, and a comprehensive three-year return to base repair/replace warranty. We’re also proud to offer an enhanced optional five-year full warranty on request.”