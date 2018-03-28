CCTV camera tester

IDEAL Networks, a manufacturer of data cable and network testers, has launched the SecuriTEST IP. It’s for technicians to install, test, troubleshoot and document IP/digital, HD coax and analogue CCTV cameras.

Technicians typically need to take a myriad of testing equipment to each installation or maintenance job. Hence this product, now available to pre-order. Its seven-inch, hi-res touchscreen can be connected to any IP or analogue camera via in-built RJ45, Wi-Fi and BNC ports.

The self-contained tester can supply power to cameras via PoE (Power over Ethernet) or standard 12V DC power using its internal Li-Ion battery. The battery provides up to ten hours of continuous usage, and technicians can pass PoE from the switch on an active network to a connected camera, reducing battery consumption. The handheld tester removes the need to use external power adapters and injectors. As well as saving space in a technician’s kit bag, this, with one-hand operation and a customisable short cut menu, allows work on lifts and ladders.

With numerous types of cameras, plus many configurations and connection methods, installation and troubleshooting can take time. The tester offers automated camera connectivity via the QuickIP function. Technicians can connect and configure IP cameras as quickly and easily as analogue the product firm says. Using the ONVIF protocol, SecuriTEST IP can connect to cameras from virtually every manufacturer without the need for proprietary software for each vendor.

The tester also offers a range of set-up tools to see the camera is installed correctly, reducing installation and maintenance time. Common analogue and digital video protocols, including H.264, H.265 and MJPEG, are supported. Using either the touch screen or keypad, camera information, network settings, aim and focus can all be configured, even for 4K cameras. PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) presets can be programmed into the camera during installation before the head-end equipment is in place, further reducing install time. To show PTZ coverage to clients, real-time video clips can be recorded and sent to clients. Multiple still-images of each location pre-set can be stored and attached to reports for technicians to prove performance.

As for reporting time can often be wasted filling in excel documents to create reports. As a spreadsheet rarely has enough detail, if an issue arises, unpaid callbacks can arise, the company says. This camera tester can capture camera images and network configuration, and provide formatted documentation in PDF. This proof of performance enables unpaid callbacks to be converted into billable service calls.

Automated reports can be sent from the job site. Using the built-in Wi-Fi and web browser on the intuitive tester, reports can be sent using email or file-sharing services. Reports can be sent to the customer, or can be used to share information with colleagues off-site to assist with troubleshooting. The tester can also be used with screen-mirroring, allowing others to view the screen in real-time using their own mobile devices. Cable tracing, length, wiremap and quality testing is possible for twisted pair cabling to help determine and pinpoint common cabling faults. For example, with cameras frequently installed in outdoor locations, water ingress into the cable from poorly sealed enclosures can be detected.