The H.265 IR PTZ surveillance camera from IDIS has won two of Germany’s top international design accolades. The camera has a 2018 international iF Design Award and the Red Dot ‘seal of quality’ Award.

The annual iF Design Awards this year attracted 6402 entries from 54 countries. The awards have been running since 1954; this year the panel of judges selected just 65 winners.

The Red Dot scheme, also dating from the 1950s, recognises qualities such as ‘ease of use, high level of functionality, attractive appearance and compatibility with the environment’.

IDIS’s H.265 IR DC-S3883HRX model, provides images using an 8MP Auto Focus lens and comes with infra-red LED for motion detection and image analysis of objects at up to 200m at night. With its sleek, ergonomic construction the camera’s horizontally placed lens and IR are designed to reduce camera height and prevent diffuse reflection during tilt moving. This design feature improves usability with smooth movement of the lens head.

The network PTZ also features a 31x AF optical zoom lens (f=6.5 – 202mm) delivering 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, as well as two-way audio, built-in heater and PoE. In addition, it incorporates IDIS Intelligent Codec and MAT (motion adaptive transmission) technology, which delivers savings of up to 90 percent on storage and bandwidth, depending on the scene and resolution, the makers say.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, said: “The IDIS development team is delighted with these international awards because they recognise the importance that we give to product excellence in surveillance. Our aim is to continually improve on the design, quality and performance of our products and to lead innovation whenever we can.”

