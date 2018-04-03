Inner Range access control customers can now include biometric credentials, thanks to a new partnership with the biometric technology company Zwipe.

The new service, which uses clients’ existing card readers, is one of several integrations Inner Range will be demonstrating at a free Integration Showcase on Tuesday, April 24, at its European head offices near Reading. Other integrators at the event include Morse Watchmans which combines key locker control and asset management systems with Inner Range’s security solutions; plus Stentofon, which offers intelligent intercoms via Inner Range software.

Tim Northwood, General Manager of Inner Range Europe, said: “Integration is at the heart of what we do. Our products allow clients to control access to all manner of places, spaces, systems and products at local, national and even global levels. Our new partnership with Zwipe is the latest in a long and ever-increasing line of integrations to help our customers better control their buildings and systems and streamline their processes.

“We hope our Integration Showcase will highlight the options and sophistication available with our products and give potential new clients the opportunity to see them in action.”

The partnership means Inner Range clients can add fingerprint data to credentials and, crucially, continue to use their card readers. The system can use Inner Range’s encrypted Sifer readers and only stores the biometric data on the card; rather than in a central database.

Morse Watchmans will be demonstrating how their key control system can integrate with Inner Range products for personnel safety, restricting movement if necessary as well as for reporting compliance and reducing damage and the lost productivity. Stentofon will showcase how its intercoms integrate with Inner Range products to enable clients ‘to hear, be heard and understood, every time’ by providing interactive graphical representations, status and controls across sites.

About Inner Range

More than 130,000 Inner Range systems have been installed in over 30 countries. Its integrated security systems offer building management at local, national and global levels. Customers include hospitals, colleges, distribution centres, banking, finance and pharmaceutical companies. government and critical national infrastructure

Inner Range’s free Integration Day from 9.30am to 1.30pm on April 24 is at Units 10 – 11, Theale Lakes Business Park, Moulden Way, Sulhampstead, Reading, Berkshire, RG7 4GB). For more and/or to book your place, visit innerrange.co.uk/integration-showcase.