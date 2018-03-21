A biometric security company has launched a campaign to support the fight against racism. BioSec, a Hungarian company that develops palm vein recognition based biometric solutions, has decided to draw attention to the growing number of reported racist incidents and the importance to stop it. The company has created an anti-racism contribution on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination – shedding some light, more precisely some infrared light on the emerging issue.

BioSec’s basic idea was to fight against racism with their own tools, namely biometrics. This technology measures physical or behavioural characteristics of a body and uses this information for personal authentication. In BioSec’s case, the company measures and records the vein structure within the hand by the emission of infrared light, which inspired the company’s anti-racism campaign.

BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák said: “We all know that everyone looks different on the outside and this is great. What is not is to judge each other because of differences. This is why we decided to show that people have more in common than they can see, and here comes biometrics and palm vein recognition into the picture. When we enrol a biometric template, an infrared silhouette image is taken from the palm, which is the perfect evidence that we are all the same inside.”

For this reason, the company has invited four people from different origins to join a photo shoot. Besides taking “normal” photos from them, infrared images were also taken from the participants’ palm to show that regardless of skin colour, no differences can be made based on the palm silhouette images.

The pictures from BioSec’s photo-shoot are available on the company’s social media sites, including its Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram accounts, where a campaign video can be also seen. By using social media, anyone can join the campaign and express their support by sharing photos showing their palm as a symbol to stop racism and using the #showingstoptoracism hashtag.