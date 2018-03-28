Eaton has launched the i-on Compact. The firm describes it as a starter-level security panel that brings the cloud to residential properties.

The wireless intruder panel with built-in keypad offers up to 20 radio zones and can be programmed, managed and serviced remotely by installers via Eaton SecureConnect. Property owners can use a mobile app to control and monitor their security alarms remotely. Eaton has created a video and a collection of training and information resources at Eaton.com/gb/secureconnect.

The i-on Compact is a single-box with low-profile design makes it a discreet presence indoors, the product firm says.

Glenn Foot, technical manager for security products at Eaton, said: “The launch of the i-on Compact marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our i-on range. The capabilities of our Eaton SecureConnect platform are now available in an entry-level product. From the installer’s perspective, this is very much a plug-and-play solution that is so fast and simple to set up that firms can effectively complete more installations per day. Rather than repeatedly pressing keys on the panel’s built-in keypad to complete programming the web interface is browser-based, making it easy to navigate and manage from any device in any location. Additionally, maintenance is hugely enhanced. Rather than having to visit a site to investigate a fault it can be identified remotely in a matter of seconds.”

The panel has a built-in Ethernet port. It offers three communication options as standard – email, push notifications and alarm receiving centre (ARC) reporting. It also allows for modules based on global system for mobile communication (GSM) or public switched telephone network (PSTN) to be plugged in for dual-path ARC communications.

An installer can fit the panel into the property and connect it to the local internet router with a cable or Wi-Fi adapter and commission the system without any complex IP set up. Rather than programming locally the system can be programmed from anywhere by the registered installer, which reduces the amount of time spent on site.

Installers can log into Eaton SecureConnect from an office-based PC or a laptop, tablet or smartphone on the road. In fact, the installer can access multiple installations in multiple locations from the same portal using drop-down menus to select the required site and functionality. Contact names, addresses and status icons are clearly displayed for estate management.

As for maintenance and servicing, diagnostic checks can be performed remotely; and new features can be added remotely or locally as updates become available.

The SecureConnect app enables users with a mobile device to remotely set and unset their system, view images from connected IP cameras and access the activity log.

Compliant with the EN50131 Grade 2 standard the i-on Compact builds on Eaton’s 100pc radio and wire-free solution; for installers who prefer a radio solution that is backward and forward compatible, according to the manufacturer.

The panel also offers full integration with Eaton’s IP cameras, enabling users to capture multiple images in the property when the alarm activates. Images are sent to the alarm panel and then emailed via an internet connection to the user’s mobile or tablet. If there is no internet connection the images are automatically stored locally to a micro-SD card fitted to the panel.

Eaton offers an external camera and an external detector. When triggered, the external detectors send notifications to the system user informing them of activity outside the premises.

Visit Eaton.com/gb/secureconnect.