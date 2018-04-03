Pyronix, the UK manufacturer of intruder detection and prevention equipment, has launched a new app, alongside the release of a new range of Plug and Play, Full High Definition (Full-HD) Wi-Fi surveillance cameras.

The new ProControl+ App and range of Wi-Fi cameras are designed to support intruder alarm installers in new markets, the company says. Bringing together intruder and video in one app enables installers to offer what the firm calls a total integrated solution, and brings video systems to the intruder detection market.

Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Manager said: “ProControl+ and the new range of Pyronix Full-HD Wi-Fi cameras offer installers new and exciting upsell opportunities and greater choice to support customer requirements.”

As a stepping stone to live video alarm verification, with remote video surveillance monitoring and video recording on a local SD-card, the new Wi-Fi cameras offer a choice of indoor and outdoor models that can be connected via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. ProControl+ marks the evolution of Pyronix’ smartphone apps; expanding on the features of the company’s first app, HomeControl+, which continues to be available.

Laurence Kenny said: “ProControl+ brings with it outstanding functionality to bring intruder and video together in one app. Our customers are asking for it, and we are delivering it; responding to market trends. These cameras, along with ProControl+ and our Enforcer with DIGI-WIFI as standard brings a total Wi-Fi solution to our customers, which delivers serious value to their business. Simple to install, with functionality that their end users require.”

The Wi-Fi camera range includes an outdoor Mini Dome camera and an indoor Cube, pictured, that are available in several fixed lens options, and an indoor PT (Pan/Tilt) Dome camera. All can be powered via DC12V or PoE (Power over Ethernet).

Working with app-enabled Pyronix Grade 2 and Grade 3 security systems, the new range offers Wide Dynamic Range (WDR). If there is heavy contrasting light, this feature balances the lighting of the background and foreground for clear images throughout.

In darkness, the cameras automatically switch to night mode and produce black and white images. Their built-in infrared LED illuminates the area, while 3D Digital Noise Reduction (DNR) reduces noise effect to ensure clear images are produced, even in the dark. Also featured are motion detection with live events and playback; making the range suitable the firm says for residential, small retail, commercial or healthcare.

“A stepping stone to expanding installer markets and revenue, with high-quality video monitoring and surveillance capability, the new feature-laden cameras are set to expand user experience with reliable and cost-effective camera technology,” Laurence Kenny said.