Alarm interface

The new Block Lock, from Loxal Security, can automatically interface with the Integrated Void Wireless Alarm System. According to the product firm this has potentially solved two problems in one for rail operators, utility and construction companies, and other businesses, that need to protect vacant residential and commercial property, and other sites, from vandalism, arson, squatting and theft.

Dan Delaney, Director of Loxal Security, says: “Our revolutionary IDACS technology (Intelligent Digital Access Control System) is the common denominator for our product range, including the Block Lock, all of which can, if required, automatically interface with the alarm, which is a wireless, fully remotely monitored, battery operated system.”

The IDACS Block Lock is described as a digital site lock, designed to be used in the most demanding of industrial settings. The interface ensures seamless access control in the wireless, battery-operated unit (such as for sites with no mains power), making it suitable the makers say for users needing to secure (security) gates, vehicle entrance gates, construction sites, hoardings, and pedestrian gates.

Because the Block Lock can integrate fully with Loxal’s Void Alarm System, it negates the requirement for administrators and site managers to issue separate codes for the alarm; creating greater security.

IDACS units retain time-stamped events, including when people gain entry and exit, providing an audit trail. As the product firm says, this information is of use when investigating incidents, negotiating rates with sub-contractors, or just to get an overview of how projects have gone, to make operational improvements. Contractors working at specific sites can be allocated lower level, site-specific, time limited codes. Emergency 24-hour codes for individual sites can also be issued.

Other applications, residential and commercial, include housing associations, care homes, councils (and associated facilities management companies) and holiday letting companies, the company adds.

