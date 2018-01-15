Access control manufacturer Nortech has started 2018 with a poster campaign to promote the company’s products at ADI Global Distribution, one of its official distribution partners.

Nortech has designed a poster, pictured, to highlight its multi-use systems to contractors visiting UK branches of ADI. The poster focuses on the support Nortech offers to its users. The products provide access from automatic vehicle identification to inductive loop detectors and vehicle counting systems, and standalone or networked access controllers, smart and proximity card readers.

The first product featured is Nortech’s Nedap ANPR Access. Its licence plate reader features RS485 and Ethernet communication interfaces and when combined with the Wiegand Interface Module provides integration into most access control systems.

When used for vehicle access control, the ANPR Access HD reads number plates and sends them to the Wiegand Interface Module, which converts each valid number plate into a Wiegand ID string and sends it to the access control panel in the same way as a standard card reader.

The company’s Long Range Vehicle Tag Readers, such as the Nedap Upass Target, offer long-range identification of vehicles, people and rolling stock. It is for access control to gated sites and for monitoring of traffic flow at industrial sites and logistic depots.

Also on the poster are Nortech’s Inductive Loop Detectors, which can identify the presence of a vehicle over a wire loop buried under the road surface and signal its presence to a control device.

Nortech’s vehicle counting and message signs are the firm says suitable for outdoor use (IP65). They are compatible with Nortech counting systems. The colour LED signs are designed to display the available spaces on each level of a multi-level car park or available spaces in each of several associated car parks. They can be used in stand-alone counting solutions, full parking count management systems and shared parking applications.

Visit www.nortechcontrol.com.