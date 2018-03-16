The people and vehicle access control product company Nortech are demonstrating products at the Norbain Roadshow on Thursday, April 19 at Newport’s Holiday Inn. The Cwmbran-based company will be displaying its new uPASS TARGET Antenna, a long range identification product used alongside its uPASS TARGET Reader.

Nortech has supplied to the security industry for over 25 years. The company offers a choice of products that use vehicle tagging to identify individual vehicles while they are moving through a monitoring point. With reading ranges of up to 10m and an assortment of vehicle tag options, the firm says it caters for a variety of applications.

The uPASS Target Antenna is an external antenna for use with the uPASS Target reader, which uses passive UHF RFID to identify vehicles and people up to 10m. By adding the uPASS Target Antenna to the uPASS Target reader, the read-range can be extended to cover a wider area. The external antenna can be used in situations where reading of both vehicle entry and exit lanes is required. The uPASS Target reader has a TNC port to connect one external antenna.

The uPASS Target is for long-range identification of vehicles, people and rolling stock. It is the makers say both for access control to gated sites and for close monitoring of traffic flow activities at industrial sites and logistic depots.

To book your place, visit https://norbain.com/event/norbain-south-west-roadshow.