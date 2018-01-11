Hotel electronic locking release

The access control product company SALTO describes the latest version of its ProAccess SPACE product is the biggest software release ever for SALTO Hospitality. The update to the hotel electronic locking operating system brings hundreds of features, the developers say.

Web-based and for use on mobile devices, with multi-tasking features, ProAccess SPACE is access control software for managing guest room locks, staff, visitors and doors. It includes functionalities such as mobile keys (BLE), group check-in, real-time re-rooming and real-time extended stay. These capabilities, plus other key hotel features, allow control offline and online of guest rooms and back-of-house doors from one location.

SALTO ProAccess SPACE permits guest check-ins, staff management, and includes features like multiple wandering intruder detections, full HTML5 support, webcam support, audit trail filtering/reports and user experience concerning locations/functions in the front-end.

It is the developers say suitable for use in any type of hotel, from those that need to control just a small number of rooms, to the largest resort-based properties that need to control thousands. Users can run the same system on different front desk workstations. A hotel can incorporate mobile access control for some or all guests. Via the SALTO JustIN Mobile Application, guests can use their smartphone as their room key. This can be used with or as a replacement of RFID credentials. Hotels can control the entire property – guest rooms, back-of-house and guest service doors – in one system.