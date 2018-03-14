Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Access Control > Business Development

Access Control

Business Development

14th March 2018

Gallagher Security (Europe) welcomes Richard Huison, formerly of Vanderbilt Industries, to the company as Business Development Manager with a particular focus on access control.

Richard, pictured, says: “Gallagher are a key player in the security world and I’m pleased to be able to work for such an innovative company. The role is developing a new area of focus and I am looking forward to the challenge of showing customers in this area the benefits of the Gallagher system.”

And Dave Bentley, Regional Manager, says: “As our business continues to grow so does our need to recruit talented security professionals. Richard’s experience in the industry means he will be a real asset to the team and I’m looking forward to the impact he will make on our business.”

Visit https://security.gallagher.com/.


Tags

Related News

Access Control

Technical author

28th November 2017

The access security manufacturer TDSi has appointed new technical author Rob read more

Access Control

Keypad escutcheon

08th June 2015

ASSA, part of Security Solutions, a division of ASSA ABLOY UK, has launched a read more

Access Control

Access control report

12th June 2013

The drive to integrate and modernise access control systems is creating a stir read more