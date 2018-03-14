Gallagher Security (Europe) welcomes Richard Huison, formerly of Vanderbilt Industries, to the company as Business Development Manager with a particular focus on access control.

Richard, pictured, says: “Gallagher are a key player in the security world and I’m pleased to be able to work for such an innovative company. The role is developing a new area of focus and I am looking forward to the challenge of showing customers in this area the benefits of the Gallagher system.”

And Dave Bentley, Regional Manager, says: “As our business continues to grow so does our need to recruit talented security professionals. Richard’s experience in the industry means he will be a real asset to the team and I’m looking forward to the impact he will make on our business.”

