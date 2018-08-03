BCDVideo has added to their new line of access control servers and workstations. The US firm says their access control products are built to suit projects from small to large, to fit any size project specification. BCDVideo also offers a five-year, next business day, on-site warranty, with a ‘Keep Your Hard Drive Warranty’ to offer data integrity.

BCDVideo offers three types of access control servers: Pro-Lite, Professional, and Enterprise. These servers are all powered by Dell EMC and built to deliver high throughput and read/write performance, the makers say. They can use the latest Intel Core, Xeon E3, or Scalable Processors. Their Enterprise servers have fast spinning 10k or 15k dual port SAS drives, while Professional and Pro-Lite versions have 24-7 duty cycle SATA drives. Each of the Pro-Lite, Professional, and Enterprise servers have Dual Operating Systems (OS) Solid State Drive (SSD) options.

The manufacturer has two types of access control workstations: Small Form Factor and a 2-Bay Tower, also powered by Dell EMC. Both include an Nvidia Quadro P620 Graphics Card, Intel Core Processor, and 16GB of RAM. The 2-Bay Tower Workstation is engineered to ensure it meets the demands of access control management systems for large projects, according to the company.

Tom Larson, Vice President, says: “All of BCDVideo’s access control servers are configured with throughput in mind – built from the ground up to provide the highest I/O performance possible at an affordable price. Taking it one step further, BCDVideo has certified over ten access control software partners on BCDVideo platforms.”

