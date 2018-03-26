Some 250 Wisenet cameras from Hanwha Techwin have been installed on 20 ferries operated by City Lines in Istanbul, as used by 150,000 passengers daily.

Having decided to offer a new ferry service between Istinye and Cubuklu, parts of the Istanbul conurbation on different sides of the Bosphorus, City Lines asked security systems integrator InfoMET Technologies, for video surveillance cameras for passenger and ferry safety. The cameras would be required to cope with sea conditions as well as capture high resolution images day or night. The cameras are also used to monitor the movement of 2,000 vehicles carried daily and as a navigational tool for captains, as they enable to them to view blind spots which cannot be seen from the bridge.

Oguzhan Kahraman, Project Engineer, InfoMET Technologies, said: “We had worked with Hanwha Techwin on other projects and we were confident they would be able to provide cameras which would be able to deal with the demanding conditions such as salty water vapour and a high level of vibration. The pre-sales team for Hanwha Techwin in Turkey were extremely helpful and were able to recommend the best Wisenet camera models for each required camera location.”

Most of the cameras installed are Wisenet QNO-7080Rs which are part of the Wisenet Q series. These 4 Megapixel bullet cameras come with infra-red illumination and feature H.265 compression and WiseStream, a complementary compression technology which controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in the image. When WiseStream is combined with H.265 compression, bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75 per cent it is claimed compared to current H.264 compression.

The QNO-7080R also features Hallway View, True Wide Dynamic Range, Tamper Detection, Defocus Detection, and Lens Distortion Correction, to deliver optimised images in every situation.

Hallway View provides a way to monitor narrow vertical areas such as corridors, tunnels and aisles. It enables cameras which can generate images in the 9:16 x 3:4 aspect ratio, to work effectively in tall and narrow spaces

Cuneyt Danaci, IT Specialist for City Lines, said: “One of the biggest factors in choosing Wisenet cameras is they do not have any problems in the environments we operate. Equally important, whilst we did not want to compromise on quality, we needed cameras which had a high price/performance ratio. Wisenet came ahead of many other camera brands in respect of price, performance and technology and it is one of the reasons why we are thinking of working with Hanwha Techwin on other new projects in the future.”