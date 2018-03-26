The guarding contractor Axis Security is hosting a briefing on Project Servator – a method to deny, disrupt and detect hostile reconnaissance by would-be terrorists and other criminals – and explore the developments for the partnership between the police and the private security sector. The breakfast event at BMA House in Tavistock Square in central London is on Wednesday, April 11.

The presenter will be the City of London Police‘s Servator Coordinator, Matt Hone. He will outline the background to the project, its objectives, and successes to date. He will discuss developments under the ReACT initiative, which will enlist more help from private security staff.

Axis Security’s Managing Director, David Mundell, says that private security teams provide a vital service in keeping the public safe: “Private security staff are said to account for around 50pc of the reports made to the Police about suspicious behaviour, but there is always more we can do with the right training and support.

“Security officers can play an essential role in passing on their knowledge and experience to site colleagues and the general public to give them the confidence to report anything suspicious. We are pleased to be hosting this important event and giving Matt Hone an opportunity to tell us and our customers more about the contribution we can make to help reduce the terror risks in our communities.”

If interested in attending, to reserve a place email alina.cartas@axis-groupservices.co.uk.

