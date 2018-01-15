Perpetuity Academy, the UK security management training company, is joining the Dubai Police Academy on its stand at Intersec 2018, which runs in Dubai from January 21 to 23.

At Intersec 2018, Perpetuity Academy will showcase its online, classroom and in-house courses, including a range of BTEC accredited security and risk management courses, the new Technical Surveillance Countermeasures for Security Managers course launched in November 2017, as well as its masters degree (MSc) International Security & Risk Management qualification which has been developed with the University of South Wales.

Director of Perpetuity Academy, Ken Livingstone, pictured, says: “Perpetuity Academy has a long and successful relationship with Dubai Police Academy, providing the organisation with the very highest quality education and training. We are honoured to be invited to showcase our extensive range of courses at Intersec 2018 and to be working with the region’s leading Police Academy.”

For more about Intersec 2018 visit: www.intersecexpo.com.